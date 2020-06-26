All apartments in Austin
4819 Transit Cir
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

4819 Transit Cir

4819 Transit Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4819 Transit Circle, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPDATED HOME IN MILWOOD! This tastefully updated home in Austin's Milwood neighborhood has wood laminate flooring, updated kitchen cabinets, counter and microwave. Master bath has been renovated with separate garden tub and shower, dual vanity, water closet and custom tile work. The living room fireplace is gas-assisted wood burning for the best of both worlds and the family pet will love the backyard with its huge shade tree. This location couldn't be any better for commuters going any direction as it's right off of Parmer, west of MoPac, and minutes away from shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 Transit Cir have any available units?
4819 Transit Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 Transit Cir have?
Some of 4819 Transit Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 Transit Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Transit Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Transit Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4819 Transit Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4819 Transit Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4819 Transit Cir offers parking.
Does 4819 Transit Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 Transit Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Transit Cir have a pool?
No, 4819 Transit Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4819 Transit Cir have accessible units?
No, 4819 Transit Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Transit Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4819 Transit Cir has units with dishwashers.
