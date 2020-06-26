4819 Transit Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

UPDATED HOME IN MILWOOD! This tastefully updated home in Austin's Milwood neighborhood has wood laminate flooring, updated kitchen cabinets, counter and microwave. Master bath has been renovated with separate garden tub and shower, dual vanity, water closet and custom tile work. The living room fireplace is gas-assisted wood burning for the best of both worlds and the family pet will love the backyard with its huge shade tree. This location couldn't be any better for commuters going any direction as it's right off of Parmer, west of MoPac, and minutes away from shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Pets welcome!