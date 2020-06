Amenities

South Central Austin Home available for lease. The 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living area and a large formal dining room is just minutes away from Central Market, Austin Java, Radio and bus stops. Formal dining room could be used as a great study or 4th bedroom. This home has wood looking tile through out the home, updated bathroom, updated kitchen and lighting throughout the home. Also included are stainless steel appliances and front load washer and dryers. Move In July 3rd