4707 Little Hill Cir

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

East Austin Home for rent!!! - Property Id: 30723



This newly remodelled home is minutes from Downtown Austin and UT. The 3BR 2BA home is newly renovated and features: new designer lights, new porcelain hardwood-look tile thru-out main living areas, kitchen & hall. New fully tiled baths, stainless/nickel faucets & water saving toilets. Kitchen has Shaker cabinets, new stone countertops, upgraded SS appliances, plus Energy saving features like HVAC, Tankless Water Heater, New energy saving windows & doors.



Very convenient location allowing local road access to Mueller, Downtown and UT (all are approx. 10 mins drive away).



Seeking qualified non-smoking tenants only.



