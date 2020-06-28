4707 Little Hill Cir

Amenities
East Austin Home for rent!!! - Property Id: 30723
This newly remodelled home is minutes from Downtown Austin and UT. The 3BR 2BA home is newly renovated and features: new designer lights, new porcelain hardwood-look tile thru-out main living areas, kitchen & hall. New fully tiled baths, stainless/nickel faucets & water saving toilets. Kitchen has Shaker cabinets, new stone countertops, upgraded SS appliances, plus Energy saving features like HVAC, Tankless Water Heater, New energy saving windows & doors.
Very convenient location allowing local road access to Mueller, Downtown and UT (all are approx. 10 mins drive away).
Seeking qualified non-smoking tenants only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/30723p
