4707 Little Hill Cir

4707 Little Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Little Hill Circle, Austin, TX 78725
MLK-183

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Austin Home for rent!!! - Property Id: 30723

This newly remodelled home is minutes from Downtown Austin and UT. The 3BR 2BA home is newly renovated and features: new designer lights, new porcelain hardwood-look tile thru-out main living areas, kitchen & hall. New fully tiled baths, stainless/nickel faucets & water saving toilets. Kitchen has Shaker cabinets, new stone countertops, upgraded SS appliances, plus Energy saving features like HVAC, Tankless Water Heater, New energy saving windows & doors.

Very convenient location allowing local road access to Mueller, Downtown and UT (all are approx. 10 mins drive away).

Seeking qualified non-smoking tenants only.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/30723p
Property Id 30723

(RLNE5130669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Little Hill Cir have any available units?
4707 Little Hill Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 Little Hill Cir have?
Some of 4707 Little Hill Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 Little Hill Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Little Hill Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Little Hill Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 Little Hill Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4707 Little Hill Cir offer parking?
No, 4707 Little Hill Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4707 Little Hill Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 Little Hill Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Little Hill Cir have a pool?
No, 4707 Little Hill Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Little Hill Cir have accessible units?
No, 4707 Little Hill Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Little Hill Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 Little Hill Cir has units with dishwashers.
