4605 AVENUE A
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:59 AM

4605 AVENUE A

4605 Avenue a · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4605 Avenue a, Austin, TX 78751
Triangle State

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,147

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Whether you are a student, a working professional or have a family, this is a great living opportunity! You'll love the walkable neighborhood where parks, restaurants, Central Market and a weekly Farmer's Market are in close proximity. This boutique-size community offers flexible lease terms and allows cats and dogs. This is truly one of the best deals you will find for this prime location! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 AVENUE A have any available units?
4605 AVENUE A has a unit available for $1,147 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4605 AVENUE A currently offering any rent specials?
4605 AVENUE A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 AVENUE A pet-friendly?
No, 4605 AVENUE A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4605 AVENUE A offer parking?
No, 4605 AVENUE A does not offer parking.
Does 4605 AVENUE A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 AVENUE A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 AVENUE A have a pool?
No, 4605 AVENUE A does not have a pool.
Does 4605 AVENUE A have accessible units?
No, 4605 AVENUE A does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 AVENUE A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 AVENUE A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 AVENUE A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4605 AVENUE A does not have units with air conditioning.
