4527 Avenue C
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

4527 Avenue C

4527 Avenue C · No Longer Available
Location

4527 Avenue C, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4527 Avenue C Available 05/09/20 Classic renovated Bungalow in Hyde Park! - Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, refrigerator stays. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of storage: large walk-in in bedrooms, pantry, coat closets, added cabinets in bathroom. Front loading washer and dryer. Large backyard with patio area. Low utility bills due to acrylic panel inserts on windows and energy efficient ceiling fans. Walk to parks, shopping, restaurants...
Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650.. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 Avenue C have any available units?
4527 Avenue C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4527 Avenue C have?
Some of 4527 Avenue C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Avenue C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Avenue C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4527 Avenue C is pet friendly.
Does 4527 Avenue C offer parking?
No, 4527 Avenue C does not offer parking.
Does 4527 Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4527 Avenue C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Avenue C have a pool?
No, 4527 Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 4527 Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4527 Avenue C does not have units with dishwashers.

