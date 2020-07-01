Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4527 Avenue C Available 05/09/20 Classic renovated Bungalow in Hyde Park! - Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, refrigerator stays. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of storage: large walk-in in bedrooms, pantry, coat closets, added cabinets in bathroom. Front loading washer and dryer. Large backyard with patio area. Low utility bills due to acrylic panel inserts on windows and energy efficient ceiling fans. Walk to parks, shopping, restaurants...

Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650.. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

Apply online at : www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com



(RLNE2011043)