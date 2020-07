Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 in Hyde Park- 4518 Depew - Available for May move in. 2/1 with wood floors, high ceilings and lots of natural light. $1800 for up to two adults, $2100 for three adults. Single small pet okay. Tenants are responsible for maintaining the yard i.e. mowing, edging, trimming, watering, etc.



(RLNE3238063)