4506 Avenue G
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:26 AM

4506 Avenue G

4506 Avenue G · No Longer Available
Location

4506 Avenue G, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Designed by local architect Erica Keast-Heroy, this one bedroom, one bathroom walk-up was built in 2017 and fitted out with all high-quality appliances, including refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Design elements focus on creating a spacious kitchen and a calming, open environment. Attention to detail in beautiful oak hardwood floors, light fixtures and tile-work make this space truly unique. Reclaimed shiplap accent wall, built-in book shelves and exposed rafter beam and ductwork add modern elements to a simple floor-plan surrounded by enormous open windows looking out into the Hyde Park treetops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 Avenue G have any available units?
4506 Avenue G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 Avenue G have?
Some of 4506 Avenue G's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 Avenue G currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Avenue G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Avenue G pet-friendly?
No, 4506 Avenue G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4506 Avenue G offer parking?
Yes, 4506 Avenue G offers parking.
Does 4506 Avenue G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4506 Avenue G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Avenue G have a pool?
No, 4506 Avenue G does not have a pool.
Does 4506 Avenue G have accessible units?
No, 4506 Avenue G does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 Avenue G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4506 Avenue G has units with dishwashers.

