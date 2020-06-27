4506 Avenue G

Amenities
Designed by local architect Erica Keast-Heroy, this one bedroom, one bathroom walk-up was built in 2017 and fitted out with all high-quality appliances, including refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Design elements focus on creating a spacious kitchen and a calming, open environment. Attention to detail in beautiful oak hardwood floors, light fixtures and tile-work make this space truly unique. Reclaimed shiplap accent wall, built-in book shelves and exposed rafter beam and ductwork add modern elements to a simple floor-plan surrounded by enormous open windows looking out into the Hyde Park treetops.