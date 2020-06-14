4411 Spicewood Springs Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym

Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, TX 78759 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. WAIVED APP & ADMIN FEE!!! We offer eight different layouts for our one and two bedroom apartments in the Northwest Hills neighborhood. *Huge Layouts *Huge Patios *Full Size Washer/Dryer *16 foot Ceilings *Beautiful Wood Floors *Huge Walk In Closets *Nice Northhills Nieghborhood *24 Hr Fitness Center *Granite Counter Tops *Gourmet *Much Much More For Viewing Call Nathan Thomas 512-576-9232!!! [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582042 ]