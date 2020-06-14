All apartments in Austin
4411 Spicewood Springs Road
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

4411 Spicewood Springs Road

4411 Spicewood Springs Road · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4411 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,368

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr gym
Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, TX 78759 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. WAIVED APP & ADMIN FEE!!! We offer eight different layouts for our one and two bedroom apartments in the Northwest Hills neighborhood. *Huge Layouts *Huge Patios *Full Size Washer/Dryer *16 foot Ceilings *Beautiful Wood Floors *Huge Walk In Closets *Nice Northhills Nieghborhood *24 Hr Fitness Center *Granite Counter Tops *Gourmet *Much Much More For Viewing Call Nathan Thomas 512-576-9232!!! [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582042 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Spicewood Springs Road have any available units?
4411 Spicewood Springs Road has a unit available for $1,368 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Spicewood Springs Road have?
Some of 4411 Spicewood Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Spicewood Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Spicewood Springs Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Spicewood Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 Spicewood Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 4411 Spicewood Springs Road offer parking?
No, 4411 Spicewood Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 4411 Spicewood Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 Spicewood Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Spicewood Springs Road have a pool?
No, 4411 Spicewood Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Spicewood Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 4411 Spicewood Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Spicewood Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 Spicewood Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
