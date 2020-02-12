All apartments in Austin
4402 Terrilance DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4402 Terrilance DR

4402 Terrilance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4402 Terrilance Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Beautiful charming home on quiet street convenient to downtown and shopping. Fresh bright white paint inside and out makes this home modern while it retains its "old home" charm with it's original wood floors. New carpet in the den and master bedroom. The house is on a large lot with towering elms and pecans which can be enjoyed from either the welcoming front porch or large back porch with swing. There are two large storage sheds to store bikes and gardening tools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Terrilance DR have any available units?
4402 Terrilance DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 Terrilance DR have?
Some of 4402 Terrilance DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Terrilance DR currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Terrilance DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Terrilance DR pet-friendly?
No, 4402 Terrilance DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4402 Terrilance DR offer parking?
No, 4402 Terrilance DR does not offer parking.
Does 4402 Terrilance DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Terrilance DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Terrilance DR have a pool?
No, 4402 Terrilance DR does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Terrilance DR have accessible units?
No, 4402 Terrilance DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Terrilance DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4402 Terrilance DR has units with dishwashers.
