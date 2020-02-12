4402 Terrilance DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful charming home on quiet street convenient to downtown and shopping. Fresh bright white paint inside and out makes this home modern while it retains its "old home" charm with it's original wood floors. New carpet in the den and master bedroom. The house is on a large lot with towering elms and pecans which can be enjoyed from either the welcoming front porch or large back porch with swing. There are two large storage sheds to store bikes and gardening tools.