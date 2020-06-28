All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

4400 Avenue D

4400 Avenue D · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Avenue D, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Adorable Hyde Park Property on Corner Lot - This corner lot in Hyde Park features hardwood floors, covered porch and a spacious office/study! Fenced backyard, plenty of windows, plenty of closet space in the bedroom give this home an authentic feel. With easy access to The Triangle, Lamar, 45th Street, IH35 and Mopac, this centrally located home has you close to all the action Austin has to offer! Watch the virtual tour for a full video walk through of the home!

Click Contact Us to have a leasing agent contact you today!

Pets: 35 lbs and under, Single Pet Allowed, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 11 to 23 month term

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE2570338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Avenue D have any available units?
4400 Avenue D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 Avenue D have?
Some of 4400 Avenue D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Avenue D currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Avenue D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Avenue D pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Avenue D is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Avenue D offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Avenue D offers parking.
Does 4400 Avenue D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Avenue D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Avenue D have a pool?
No, 4400 Avenue D does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Avenue D have accessible units?
No, 4400 Avenue D does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Avenue D have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 Avenue D does not have units with dishwashers.
