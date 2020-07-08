406 Bramble Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Great location in South Austin! Beautiful mature trees surrounding this 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Front, back, & side patio areas are covered allowing plenty of options on where to relax. Nice cozy floor plan. Garage has been professionally converted to add a BIG open family room. CENTRAL MARKET/REGAL CINEMA/SoCo AREA/ WEST GATE LANES?shopping centers is just a few minutes from here! Pet friendly, breed restrictions apply. Apply fast and easy online at www.texcenrealty.com Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).