/
Austin, TX
/
406 Bramble Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:14 PM

406 Bramble Drive

406 Bramble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

406 Bramble Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Great location in South Austin! Beautiful mature trees surrounding this 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Front, back, & side patio areas are covered allowing plenty of options on where to relax. Nice cozy floor plan. Garage has been professionally converted to add a BIG open family room. CENTRAL MARKET/REGAL CINEMA/SoCo AREA/ WEST GATE LANES?shopping centers is just a few minutes from here! Pet friendly, breed restrictions apply. Apply fast and easy online at www.texcenrealty.com Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Bramble Drive have any available units?
406 Bramble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Bramble Drive have?
Some of 406 Bramble Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Bramble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
406 Bramble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Bramble Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Bramble Drive is pet friendly.
Does 406 Bramble Drive offer parking?
Yes, 406 Bramble Drive offers parking.
Does 406 Bramble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Bramble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Bramble Drive have a pool?
No, 406 Bramble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 406 Bramble Drive have accessible units?
No, 406 Bramble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Bramble Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Bramble Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

