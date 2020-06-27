All apartments in Austin
4024 Greystone Dr
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

4024 Greystone Dr

4024 Greystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4024 Greystone Drive, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sprawling 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath in NW Hills with POOL on CORNER Lot! - Nestled in NW Hills, this corner lot 1-story gem was given a complete makeover but retains its classical character from the 60s brick facade to its backyard oasis w/ pool, patio & bubbling fountains! Open concept design allows flow from entry & formal dining through to the living room & kitchen. Column accents, soaring ceilings & recessed lighting combine to create a stylish atmosphere & ambiance. Hard floors inside & backyard astroturf make for easy maintenance! Explore around town via nearby 183 & Mopac!

(RLNE5068115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 Greystone Dr have any available units?
4024 Greystone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4024 Greystone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Greystone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Greystone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4024 Greystone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4024 Greystone Dr offer parking?
No, 4024 Greystone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4024 Greystone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4024 Greystone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Greystone Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4024 Greystone Dr has a pool.
Does 4024 Greystone Dr have accessible units?
No, 4024 Greystone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Greystone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4024 Greystone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4024 Greystone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4024 Greystone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
