All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4008 Cima Serena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4008 Cima Serena
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

4008 Cima Serena

4008 Cima Serena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4008 Cima Serena Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a0ec80059 ---- Great single story Duplex unit with sought after Austin ISD Schools. Excellent Northwest Hill area location just off Mesa. Home features large fenced back yard and mature trees to provide shade. All 3 spacious bedrooms are one the first floor with huge closet in Master Bedroom. NO carpet, Large master suite, fireplace in living, backyard with deck, walk in closets in 2 bedrooms. Galley Kitchen with recent appliances. Convenient to Mopac & 183. Great place to call home! Schedule an appointment today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Cima Serena have any available units?
4008 Cima Serena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 Cima Serena have?
Some of 4008 Cima Serena's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 Cima Serena currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Cima Serena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Cima Serena pet-friendly?
No, 4008 Cima Serena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4008 Cima Serena offer parking?
No, 4008 Cima Serena does not offer parking.
Does 4008 Cima Serena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Cima Serena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Cima Serena have a pool?
No, 4008 Cima Serena does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Cima Serena have accessible units?
No, 4008 Cima Serena does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Cima Serena have units with dishwashers?
No, 4008 Cima Serena does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue
Austin, TX 78757
Cliffs
2001 S I H 35
Austin, TX 78741
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd
Austin, TX 78724
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB
Austin, TX 78741
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759
Broadstone Crossing
12430 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin