All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 400 W. ST. ELMO RD..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
400 W. ST. ELMO RD.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:45 PM

400 W. ST. ELMO RD.

400 West Saint Elmo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Congress
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

400 West Saint Elmo Road, Austin, TX 78745
West Congress

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Located in beautiful South Austin, this community is convenient to three highways: Ben White/71, I-35, and Mopac Expressway. South Congress and downtown Austin, McKinney Falls State Park and many shopping and dining destinations are close by as well. Amenities include a full-service business center, laundry facility, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a shimmering swimming pool! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. have any available units?
400 W. ST. ELMO RD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. have?
Some of 400 W. ST. ELMO RD.'s amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. currently offering any rent specials?
400 W. ST. ELMO RD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. pet-friendly?
No, 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. offer parking?
No, 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. does not offer parking.
Does 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. have a pool?
Yes, 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. has a pool.
Does 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. have accessible units?
No, 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 W. ST. ELMO RD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Great Hills
10610 Morado Cir
Austin, TX 78759
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Arboretum Oaks
9617 Great Hills Trl
Austin, TX 78759
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin