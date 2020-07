Amenities

Come check out this unique 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment on large lot. Fresh paint throughout the home. Located just behind the blue house when entering the driveway. Downstairs room and bathroom that can be used as a workshop or office space included. Can't beat this location, just south of William Cannon Dr off of Chaparral Rd. No pets. Call/text Megan to schedule a showing today.