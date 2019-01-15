All apartments in Austin
3903 Seiders Avenue, Unit 202
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

3903 Seiders Avenue, Unit 202

3903 Seiders Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3903 Seiders Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Rosedale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
cable included
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Condo in Central Austin! - Centrally located cozy 1 bed/1 bath Condo within walking distance to Medical Center, Shopping, Food, &Entertainment. Short drive to UT or downtown. Home feels very open w/high ceilings & welcoming fire place in the living room. Saltillo tile throughout common area & wood laminate flooring in the bedroom. Large bedroom with spacious walk in closet. Built in bookshelves in hallway for extra storage. Functional kitchen w/stainless steel appliances.Inviting private balcony. Separate storage closet included. Water and Basic Cable Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

3903 Seiders Avenue, Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
Some of 3903 Seiders Avenue, Unit 202's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
3903 Seiders Avenue, Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 3903 Seiders Avenue, Unit 202 is pet friendly.
No, 3903 Seiders Avenue, Unit 202 does not offer parking.
No, 3903 Seiders Avenue, Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 3903 Seiders Avenue, Unit 202 does not have a pool.
No, 3903 Seiders Avenue, Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
No, 3903 Seiders Avenue, Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.

