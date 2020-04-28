3815 Manchaca Road

Amenities

Peaceful, secluded South Austin condo in Timbers Condominiums. Gated complex with gorgeous foliage and community pool. Corner unit has private backyard with patio, beautiful concrete floors and brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, pantry, and washer/dryer hookups. Separate dining area plus breakfast bar. Nest thermostat and keyless entry. Spacious master with walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Water included. One reserved parking space. Max 2 pets allowed. Security deposit $1295. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



