Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

3815 Manchaca Road

3815 Manchaca Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Peaceful, secluded South Austin condo in Timbers Condominiums. Gated complex with gorgeous foliage and community pool. Corner unit has private backyard with patio, beautiful concrete floors and brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, pantry, and washer/dryer hookups. Separate dining area plus breakfast bar. Nest thermostat and keyless entry. Spacious master with walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Water included. One reserved parking space. Max 2 pets allowed. Security deposit $1295. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Manchaca Road have any available units?
3815 Manchaca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 Manchaca Road have?
Some of 3815 Manchaca Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Manchaca Road currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Manchaca Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Manchaca Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 Manchaca Road is pet friendly.
Does 3815 Manchaca Road offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Manchaca Road offers parking.
Does 3815 Manchaca Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Manchaca Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Manchaca Road have a pool?
Yes, 3815 Manchaca Road has a pool.
Does 3815 Manchaca Road have accessible units?
No, 3815 Manchaca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Manchaca Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Manchaca Road does not have units with dishwashers.
