Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The newly restored historic McFarland House is a rare example of Streamline Moderne architecture in Austin. Built in 1947, the house has many original features such as colorfully tiled bathrooms and kitchen counter, limestone fireplace mantle, and steel casement windows. Large bedrooms, lots of natural light and a second story balcony make this home a joy to be in. Make ready still in progress. Dishwasher will be installed prior to lease start.

Contact us to schedule a showing.