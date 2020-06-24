All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3803 Knollwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3803 Knollwood Drive
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:57 AM

3803 Knollwood Drive

3803 Knollwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Northwest Hills - Far West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3803 Knollwood Drive, Austin, TX 78731
Northwest Hills - Far West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Duplex in beautiful and convenient Far West area. Close to MoPac,Arboretum, Domain, restaurants, shopping and trails. Tall ceilings, retro fireplace and large master suite. Great deck with a view of a stream and wooded area. Clean and ready! Home is professionally managed - apply, pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. Pet fees are non refundable. Text 805-598-2746 to schedule a showing or use Rently self-tour box located on water spout.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Knollwood Drive have any available units?
3803 Knollwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3803 Knollwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Knollwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Knollwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 Knollwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3803 Knollwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3803 Knollwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3803 Knollwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 Knollwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Knollwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3803 Knollwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Knollwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3803 Knollwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Knollwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 Knollwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3803 Knollwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3803 Knollwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78746
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave
Austin, TX 78701
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street
Austin, TX 78717
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin