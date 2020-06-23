3801 S Congress

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Hang out. Have fun. Live in a luxurious, high end home and enjoy the cool vibe of our friendly community. Situated in the beating heart of Austin on South Congress Avenue, we're located in a hip, eclectic neighborhood where you can walk to unique restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment. Our one and two bedroom homes are chic and modern, with upgraded features and fresh design. Embrace an elevated lifestyle with resort-inspired amenities, including a refreshing swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Feel the dynamic energy of the city. Connect with the culture. Come home to our one-of-a-kind Austin apartments.