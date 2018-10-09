3737 Keats Drive 06-2

813sqft Google Fiber Ready Big Open Kitchen Black Appliances Glass Tile Backsplash Lots Of Counter Space Faux Wood Floors Berber Fleck Carpet Private Covered Patio Master Walk-in Closet Tons of Storage Space Study Included Open Floorplan Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143884p Property Id 143884
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
