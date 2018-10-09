All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

3737 Keats Drive 06-2

3737 Keats Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Keats Drive, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
google fiber
Largest 1x1 With A Study - Property Id: 143884

813sqft
Google Fiber Ready
Big Open Kitchen
Black Appliances
Glass Tile Backsplash
Lots Of Counter Space
Faux Wood Floors
Berber Fleck Carpet
Private Covered Patio
Master Walk-in Closet
Tons of Storage Space
Study Included
Open Floorplan
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143884p
Property Id 143884

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5068129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 have any available units?
3737 Keats Drive 06-2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 have?
Some of 3737 Keats Drive 06-2's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Keats Drive 06-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 pet-friendly?
No, 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 offer parking?
No, 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 does not offer parking.
Does 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 have a pool?
No, 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 have accessible units?
No, 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 Keats Drive 06-2 has units with dishwashers.
