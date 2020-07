Amenities

Relax while enjoying the spectacular sunset canyon views from this 5 bedroom home in prestigious River Place. Two living areas, two dining areas and a spacious chefs kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. A luxurious master suite with 3 walk-in closets! Tons of extra storage in the 3 car garage along with a huge yard! One block to Lake Austin, hiking trails and park. River Place Elem and Vandegrift High School. Can be leased as furnished!