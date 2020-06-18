341 Bowie St, Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge dog park fire pit gym green community parking e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access

___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Electronic Entry Door Systems



AT&T U-verse Digital Cable and Internet



Built-In Desks and Cabinetry*



Built-In Linen Cabinets



Built-In Pantries and Wine Racks



Cabinetry Available in Three Different Finishes Gloss White, Walnut, and Wenge



Contemporary Polished Chrome Hardware



Dark Oak and Natural Walnut Hardwood Flooring



European Cabinetry with Stainless Steel Toe Kicks



Floor-to-Ceiling Windows



Framed Vanity Mirrors



Full-Size, Front-Load Washers and Dryers



Gas Ranges



Glass Mosaic and Porcelain Backsplashes



Individual Storage Closets



Marble, Quartz and Granite Countertops



Open Floor Plans



Penthouses Include Upgraded Appliances and Increased Ceiling Heights



Private Terraces in Most Residences



Pulldown, High Arc Gooseneck Kitchen Faucets



Rainwater Showerheads



Side-by-Side Refrigerator with in-door water and ice dispenser



Soaking Tubs



Solar Window Shades with 3" Anodized Silver Fascias



Solid Core, 8' Doors



Stainless Steel Appliances



Undermount Sinks, Including Single Basin, 10" Deep Kitchen Sink



Walk-In Closets with Wooden Shelving and Built-In Shoe Shelving



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Equipped by Precor on Rooftop



24 Hour Concierge Service



31st Floor Outdoor Deck with Fire Pit, Grilling Area, and Numerous Seating Areas



Clubroom with Multiple Televisions



10th Floor Outdoor Deck with Fire Pit, Dog Park, Water Feature, and Numerous Seating Areas



Dog Grooming Room



Coffee Bar



Conference Area



Free use of Community Bikes, Stand-Up Paddle Boards and Kayaks



Bicycle Storage and Maintenance Room



Adjacent to Shoal Creek, Hike and Bike Trail, and B-cycle Station



SILVER LEED Certified



Elegantly Appointed Corridors



Across the Street from Whole Foods



Controlled Access



Vehicle Charging Stations



Gated Parking



Online Payments Available



Private Garages Available



