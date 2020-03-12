3404 Hampton

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

UT PRE-LEASE: Immaculate renovated 6 bed/3 bath North Campus home. Gourmet kitchen, walk to UT! - Gorgeous brick home located in Hyde Park and just north of The University of Texas at Austin. Home features many upgrades such as a 2011 master bedroom / bathroom addition, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, spacious backyard, and relaxing sun room. The home is walking/biking distance to UT-Austin and just one block from the UT Red River Bus Stop. Zoned to exemplary Lee Elementary. There are many nearby coffee shops and restaurants. Vintage character and charm with great modern renovations. Great location in neighborhood of million dollar homes. NO PARTIES AT THE HOME!



Available August



Call Brian Copland at 5132-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2610773)