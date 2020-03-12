All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

3404 Hampton

3404 Hampton Road · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Hampton Road, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
UT PRE-LEASE: Immaculate renovated 6 bed/3 bath North Campus home. Gourmet kitchen, walk to UT! - Gorgeous brick home located in Hyde Park and just north of The University of Texas at Austin. Home features many upgrades such as a 2011 master bedroom / bathroom addition, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, spacious backyard, and relaxing sun room. The home is walking/biking distance to UT-Austin and just one block from the UT Red River Bus Stop. Zoned to exemplary Lee Elementary. There are many nearby coffee shops and restaurants. Vintage character and charm with great modern renovations. Great location in neighborhood of million dollar homes. NO PARTIES AT THE HOME!

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 5132-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2610773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Hampton have any available units?
3404 Hampton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Hampton have?
Some of 3404 Hampton's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Hampton currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Hampton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Hampton pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Hampton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3404 Hampton offer parking?
No, 3404 Hampton does not offer parking.
Does 3404 Hampton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Hampton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Hampton have a pool?
No, 3404 Hampton does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Hampton have accessible units?
No, 3404 Hampton does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Hampton have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Hampton does not have units with dishwashers.
