All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3402 Palomar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3402 Palomar Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:36 PM

3402 Palomar Lane

3402 Palomar Lane · (512) 399-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3402 Palomar Lane, Austin, TX 78727

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 5. Lovely open plan ranch home in Northwood with large, gorgeous partially covered back deck in private backyard. Vaulted ceilings, centerpiece stone fireplace, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen pantry. Stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas stovetop, wall oven, microwave and dishwasher. Washer/dryer, 2-car garage, laminate flooring throughout. Spacious master bedroom with large bathroom, rainfall shower head and double closets. Fantastic location just off Parmer, minutes to Mopac, the Domain and Apple. No pets. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. 12-24 month lease.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/ya42kjds

Once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Palomar Lane have any available units?
3402 Palomar Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 Palomar Lane have?
Some of 3402 Palomar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Palomar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Palomar Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Palomar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3402 Palomar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3402 Palomar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Palomar Lane does offer parking.
Does 3402 Palomar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3402 Palomar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Palomar Lane have a pool?
No, 3402 Palomar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Palomar Lane have accessible units?
No, 3402 Palomar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Palomar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 Palomar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3402 Palomar Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78652
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity