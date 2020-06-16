3402 Palomar Lane

Amenities

Available July 5. Lovely open plan ranch home in Northwood with large, gorgeous partially covered back deck in private backyard. Vaulted ceilings, centerpiece stone fireplace, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen pantry. Stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas stovetop, wall oven, microwave and dishwasher. Washer/dryer, 2-car garage, laminate flooring throughout. Spacious master bedroom with large bathroom, rainfall shower head and double closets. Fantastic location just off Parmer, minutes to Mopac, the Domain and Apple. No pets. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. 12-24 month lease.



View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/ya42kjds



Once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Contact us to schedule a showing.