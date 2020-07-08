3304 Robinson Ave.

Amenities

Awesome Newly Remodeled 2/2 Home in Cherrywood - MUST SEE - Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath home in Cherrywoood will immediately feel like home. Bright & open w/refinished hardwood floors stretching throughout the house. Kitchen features ample storage, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Separate entrance for 2nd bed & bath of main home w/private patios. Close to all the excitement of Manor Road restaurants, shops, & coffeehouses. Easy commute to downtown Austin and I-35. Pets negotiable ONLY.



For More Information Call:

Michael Said

512-789-6543



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5820947)