Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3304 Robinson Ave.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3304 Robinson Ave.

3304 Robinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Robinson Avenue, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Awesome Newly Remodeled 2/2 Home in Cherrywood - MUST SEE - Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath home in Cherrywoood will immediately feel like home. Bright & open w/refinished hardwood floors stretching throughout the house. Kitchen features ample storage, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Separate entrance for 2nd bed & bath of main home w/private patios. Close to all the excitement of Manor Road restaurants, shops, & coffeehouses. Easy commute to downtown Austin and I-35. Pets negotiable ONLY.

For More Information Call:
Michael Said
512-789-6543

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5820947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Robinson Ave. have any available units?
3304 Robinson Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 Robinson Ave. have?
Some of 3304 Robinson Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Robinson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Robinson Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Robinson Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Robinson Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Robinson Ave. offer parking?
No, 3304 Robinson Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3304 Robinson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Robinson Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Robinson Ave. have a pool?
No, 3304 Robinson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Robinson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3304 Robinson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Robinson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Robinson Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

