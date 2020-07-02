3207 Grooms St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Paperchase Condo HOA #1 - Property Id: 239636



The Landlord is an individual private property owner. Purchased for use of son & daughter while they were being UT students.

This condo is one of a well maintained & upscale 4-plex, two-blocks away to the Austin Bus lines. Also walking distance to Univ. TX. (located near 32nd & Grooms)

Downstairs condos have some fenced side/back yard.

2 Parking spaces reserved in front of the condo.

Recently updated Kitchen, bathrooms, fixtures & flooring throughout.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239636

