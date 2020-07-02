3207 Grooms St 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Paperchase Condo HOA #1 - Property Id: 239636
The Landlord is an individual private property owner. Purchased for use of son & daughter while they were being UT students.
This condo is one of a well maintained & upscale 4-plex, two-blocks away to the Austin Bus lines. Also walking distance to Univ. TX. (located near 32nd & Grooms)
Downstairs condos have some fenced side/back yard.
2 Parking spaces reserved in front of the condo.
Recently updated Kitchen, bathrooms, fixtures & flooring throughout.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239636
Property Id 239636
(RLNE5623964)