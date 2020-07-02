All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3207 Grooms St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3207 Grooms St 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

3207 Grooms St 1

3207 Grooms Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3207 Grooms Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Paperchase Condo HOA #1 - Property Id: 239636

The Landlord is an individual private property owner. Purchased for use of son & daughter while they were being UT students.
This condo is one of a well maintained & upscale 4-plex, two-blocks away to the Austin Bus lines. Also walking distance to Univ. TX. (located near 32nd & Grooms)
Downstairs condos have some fenced side/back yard.
2 Parking spaces reserved in front of the condo.
Recently updated Kitchen, bathrooms, fixtures & flooring throughout.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239636
Property Id 239636

(RLNE5623964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Grooms St 1 have any available units?
3207 Grooms St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 Grooms St 1 have?
Some of 3207 Grooms St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Grooms St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Grooms St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Grooms St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 Grooms St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3207 Grooms St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3207 Grooms St 1 offers parking.
Does 3207 Grooms St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3207 Grooms St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Grooms St 1 have a pool?
No, 3207 Grooms St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Grooms St 1 have accessible units?
No, 3207 Grooms St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Grooms St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3207 Grooms St 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
The Spoke at South Shore
2323 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street
Austin, TX 78752
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin