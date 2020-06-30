3205 Twinbery Cv B

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Spacious Remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Eanes School District ! Available NOW - Ideal setting on a cul-de-sac with Alley entrance to 1 car garage with additional parking in driveway. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath w/ 1 car garage and yard. Home just renovated in 2020, new pics not yet available, but Kitchen features stainless appliances, quartz counters and upgraded white cabinets installed. Great layout with large Pantry, Kitchen, nice size dining and Huge Living Room! Baths were updated as well and feature updated vanities, new flooring and lighting, plumbing fixtures. Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Austin zoned to exemplary Eanes School District schools. A must see!!



(RLNE2388873)