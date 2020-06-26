Amenities
3205 Santa Monica Available 08/14/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath South Central Austin - Upgraded and well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath minutes from downtown in beautiful neighborhood full of lush trees and foliage. New stainless steel appliances plus new modern cabinets throughout, hardwood floors and gorgeous fireplace!
PET POLICY:
No cats (no exceptions)
1 Small dog allowed (under 30lb) allowed at owners discretion (including breed restrictions, proof of vaccinations and proof of training)
$150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Pet Deposit
Monthly pet rent $35/Month
(RLNE3243156)