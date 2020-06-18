All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3204 Lafayette Ave.

3204 Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Lafayette Avenue, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
AVAILABLE 04/19/19. Cherrywood Classic! Tons of character and flexibility with this 4 bed / 2 bath charmer. Hardwood floors, faux fireplace, huge master with built-in entertainment center and private bath. Plenty of off-street parking and close to everything that's worth being close to! Pet Friendly!
Cherrywood Classic! Tons of character and flexibility with this 4 bed / 2 bath charmer. Hardwood floors, faux fireplace, huge master with built-in entertainment center and private bath. Plenty of off-street parking and close to everything that's worth being close to!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Lafayette Ave. have any available units?
3204 Lafayette Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3204 Lafayette Ave. have?
Some of 3204 Lafayette Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Lafayette Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Lafayette Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Lafayette Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3204 Lafayette Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3204 Lafayette Ave. offer parking?
No, 3204 Lafayette Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3204 Lafayette Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Lafayette Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Lafayette Ave. have a pool?
No, 3204 Lafayette Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Lafayette Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3204 Lafayette Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Lafayette Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3204 Lafayette Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
