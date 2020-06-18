3204 Lafayette Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE 04/19/19. Cherrywood Classic! Tons of character and flexibility with this 4 bed / 2 bath charmer. Hardwood floors, faux fireplace, huge master with built-in entertainment center and private bath. Plenty of off-street parking and close to everything that's worth being close to! Pet Friendly!

