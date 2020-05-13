320 S. Lamar Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport gym parking pool garage hot tub trash valet

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



This building is like that normal kid in middle school. For a long time, he was kinda just there. Nice, agreeable, but not too exciting. Like pleasing wallpaper. And then, as time moved on, people got older, he got pinned down too many times in the friend zone due to his lukewarm charm and mild demeanor. But things changed. After listening to lots of inspiring podcasts, he discovered a newfound enthusiasm for the gym, classic literary texts, and uncovered a sharp piercing witt capable of making even the most steel faced grumpy old men giggle like school kids. Now, his instagram followers have exploded in numbers and quality. Just like this building. Exactly the same. Super cool.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Ceramic Tile Backsplash in Kitchen



Under-Counter Mounted Sinks



Stainless GE Appliances Including Oversized Ovens



Accent Pendant Lighting Over Kitchen Islands



Choice of Bamboo or Espresso Color Flooring with Designer Carpet in Bedrooms and Closets



Select Floor Plans Feature 11' Ceilings and 20' Vaulted Ceilings



Dramatic 9' Ceilings Throughout Most Floor Plans



In Select Homes. Amenities Subject to Change.



Deep Soaking Tubs



Modern Solar Screens Allow Privacy



Large Covered Patios



Valet Trash Service



Convenient Trash Chutes on Each Floor



Washers and Dryers



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Serene Pool and Spa



Luxury Wood Deck



High End Fitness Zone



Onsite Specialty Retail



Card Access Garage Parking



