3121 SPEEDWAY
Last updated September 7 2019 at 8:57 AM

3121 SPEEDWAY

3121 Speedway · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Speedway, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Calling all UT Students! Live just north of campus in this cozy, affordable community. Youll be within walking distance to campus, shops, dining, parks and nightlife.

Covered parking is available, you can bring along your pets and youll be right on the UT and Capitol Metro Bus Route. Gas and Cable is included as well! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (20575)
Apartment Experts - North Austin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 SPEEDWAY have any available units?
3121 SPEEDWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3121 SPEEDWAY currently offering any rent specials?
3121 SPEEDWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 SPEEDWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 SPEEDWAY is pet friendly.
Does 3121 SPEEDWAY offer parking?
Yes, 3121 SPEEDWAY offers parking.
Does 3121 SPEEDWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 SPEEDWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 SPEEDWAY have a pool?
No, 3121 SPEEDWAY does not have a pool.
Does 3121 SPEEDWAY have accessible units?
No, 3121 SPEEDWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 SPEEDWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 SPEEDWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 SPEEDWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 SPEEDWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
