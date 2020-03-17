3121 SPEEDWAY

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Calling all UT Students! Live just north of campus in this cozy, affordable community. Youll be within walking distance to campus, shops, dining, parks and nightlife.



Covered parking is available, you can bring along your pets and youll be right on the UT and Capitol Metro Bus Route. Gas and Cable is included as well! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (20575)

Apartment Experts - North Austin