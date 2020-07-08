All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3115 Clawson RD #501.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3115 Clawson RD #501
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:28 PM

3115 Clawson RD #501

3115 Clawson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3115 Clawson Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Landlord pays for bi-weekly yard & monthly cleaning service!! Home has sparkling kitchen w/granite countertops, pendant lighting & SS appliances & overlooks LR in this open-concept floorplan. There's a spacious balcony off master! Master bath has double vanity & a mind-blowing closet! Lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. Property is nestled in a majestic setting surrounded by beautiful oaks! Super hot S. Lamar neighborhood is conveniently located near Mopac, 290, 35 & moments to downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Clawson RD #501 have any available units?
3115 Clawson RD #501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Clawson RD #501 have?
Some of 3115 Clawson RD #501's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Clawson RD #501 currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Clawson RD #501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Clawson RD #501 pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Clawson RD #501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3115 Clawson RD #501 offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Clawson RD #501 offers parking.
Does 3115 Clawson RD #501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Clawson RD #501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Clawson RD #501 have a pool?
No, 3115 Clawson RD #501 does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Clawson RD #501 have accessible units?
No, 3115 Clawson RD #501 does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Clawson RD #501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Clawson RD #501 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln
Austin, TX 78757
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave
Austin, TX 78701
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd
Austin, TX 78732
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin