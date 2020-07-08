3115 Clawson RD #501

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Landlord pays for bi-weekly yard & monthly cleaning service!! Home has sparkling kitchen w/granite countertops, pendant lighting & SS appliances & overlooks LR in this open-concept floorplan. There's a spacious balcony off master! Master bath has double vanity & a mind-blowing closet! Lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. Property is nestled in a majestic setting surrounded by beautiful oaks! Super hot S. Lamar neighborhood is conveniently located near Mopac, 290, 35 & moments to downtown!