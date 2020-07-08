3112 Cohoba DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful, well cared-for house that backs up to a greenbelt. SOLAR PANELS = Low Electricity!! Enjoy the view from the air-conditioned, glass sunroom. Stained concrete floors & tile downstairs, bamboo wood floors upstairs. Open gameroom/ office on 2nd floor. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and bath suite. Lots of storage in the garage. Close restaurants and shops nearby Slaughter and Brodie! Quick access to either Mopac or I-35. Close proximity to schools and parks.