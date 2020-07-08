All apartments in Austin
3112 Cohoba DR.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

3112 Cohoba DR

3112 Cohoba Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Cohoba Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful, well cared-for house that backs up to a greenbelt. SOLAR PANELS = Low Electricity!! Enjoy the view from the air-conditioned, glass sunroom. Stained concrete floors & tile downstairs, bamboo wood floors upstairs. Open gameroom/ office on 2nd floor. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and bath suite. Lots of storage in the garage. Close restaurants and shops nearby Slaughter and Brodie! Quick access to either Mopac or I-35. Close proximity to schools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3112 Cohoba DR have any available units?
3112 Cohoba DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Cohoba DR have?
Some of 3112 Cohoba DR's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Cohoba DR currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Cohoba DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Cohoba DR pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Cohoba DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3112 Cohoba DR offer parking?
Yes, 3112 Cohoba DR offers parking.
Does 3112 Cohoba DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Cohoba DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Cohoba DR have a pool?
No, 3112 Cohoba DR does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Cohoba DR have accessible units?
No, 3112 Cohoba DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Cohoba DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Cohoba DR has units with dishwashers.

