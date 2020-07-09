Amenities

3104 Helms Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: Remodeled North Campus Bungalow, Walking Distance to UT, Wood Floors, Custom Kitchen, Walk-in Closets - This 2008 remodeled Hyde Park area bungalow is located just a few blocks North of The University of Texas at Austin. The home features a relaxing front porch, wood floors in most rooms, custom high end kitchen, laundry room, two large bathrooms, and the upstairs rooms have vaulted ceilings with large walk-in closets.



Available August



Call Brian Copland (512) 576-0288 or Michael Said (512) 789-6543 to schedule a showing.



