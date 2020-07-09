All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

3104 Helms Street

3104 Helms Street · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Helms Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3104 Helms Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: Remodeled North Campus Bungalow, Walking Distance to UT, Wood Floors, Custom Kitchen, Walk-in Closets - This 2008 remodeled Hyde Park area bungalow is located just a few blocks North of The University of Texas at Austin. The home features a relaxing front porch, wood floors in most rooms, custom high end kitchen, laundry room, two large bathrooms, and the upstairs rooms have vaulted ceilings with large walk-in closets.

Available August

Call Brian Copland (512) 576-0288 or Michael Said (512) 789-6543 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2929542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Helms Street have any available units?
3104 Helms Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Helms Street have?
Some of 3104 Helms Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Helms Street currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Helms Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Helms Street pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Helms Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3104 Helms Street offer parking?
No, 3104 Helms Street does not offer parking.
Does 3104 Helms Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Helms Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Helms Street have a pool?
No, 3104 Helms Street does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Helms Street have accessible units?
No, 3104 Helms Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Helms Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Helms Street does not have units with dishwashers.

