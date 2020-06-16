3100 Fontana DR

Amenities

LOCATION and lockable Studio is part of the rental! 4 bed/2 bath house on large, fenced-in corner lot in hip '04 neighborhood right across from St Ed's. All appliances available, including washer/dryer and 2 fridges. 4th bedroom is a full Studio with small kitchen, full bath, bedroom area and living area. Great fenced front yard and fenced back yard with storage. Blocks to St Edwards, Poke Poke, Summermoon, Toss, Crow Bar and more! Pets are welcome. Lease length is negotiable. Agent/Owner.