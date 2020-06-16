All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:28 PM

3100 Fontana DR

3100 Fontana Drive · (512) 689-5295
Location

3100 Fontana Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1411 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LOCATION and lockable Studio is part of the rental! 4 bed/2 bath house on large, fenced-in corner lot in hip '04 neighborhood right across from St Ed's. All appliances available, including washer/dryer and 2 fridges. 4th bedroom is a full Studio with small kitchen, full bath, bedroom area and living area. Great fenced front yard and fenced back yard with storage. Blocks to St Edwards, Poke Poke, Summermoon, Toss, Crow Bar and more! Pets are welcome. Lease length is negotiable. Agent/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Fontana DR have any available units?
3100 Fontana DR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Fontana DR have?
Some of 3100 Fontana DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Fontana DR currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Fontana DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Fontana DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Fontana DR is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Fontana DR offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Fontana DR does offer parking.
Does 3100 Fontana DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Fontana DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Fontana DR have a pool?
No, 3100 Fontana DR does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Fontana DR have accessible units?
No, 3100 Fontana DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Fontana DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Fontana DR has units with dishwashers.
