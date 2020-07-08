310 S. Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill trash valet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a938170a5 ---- Chic floor plans with ultimate flexibility Ceramic tile backsplash in kitchens, and under-counter mounted sinks Two color schemes with thick granite countertops in kitchens and baths and complementary colored cabinets Stainless GE appliances including oversized ovens Accent pendant lighting over kitchen islands* Deep soaking tubs* Choice of bamboo or espresso color flooring with designer carpet in bedrooms and closets Dramatic 9\' ceilings throughout most floor plans * Select floor plans feature 11\' ceilings and 20\' vaulted ceilings * Large picture windows provide generous natural light Modern solar screens allow privacy Large covered patios * Valet trash service Convenient trash chutes on each floor Washers and dryers* *In select homes. Amenities subject to change