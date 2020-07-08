All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:34 AM

310 S. Lamar

310 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

310 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
trash valet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a938170a5 ---- Chic floor plans with ultimate flexibility Ceramic tile backsplash in kitchens, and under-counter mounted sinks Two color schemes with thick granite countertops in kitchens and baths and complementary colored cabinets Stainless GE appliances including oversized ovens Accent pendant lighting over kitchen islands* Deep soaking tubs* Choice of bamboo or espresso color flooring with designer carpet in bedrooms and closets Dramatic 9\' ceilings throughout most floor plans * Select floor plans feature 11\' ceilings and 20\' vaulted ceilings * Large picture windows provide generous natural light Modern solar screens allow privacy Large covered patios * Valet trash service Convenient trash chutes on each floor Washers and dryers* *In select homes. Amenities subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 S. Lamar have any available units?
310 S. Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 S. Lamar have?
Some of 310 S. Lamar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 S. Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
310 S. Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 S. Lamar pet-friendly?
No, 310 S. Lamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 310 S. Lamar offer parking?
No, 310 S. Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 310 S. Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 S. Lamar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 S. Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 310 S. Lamar has a pool.
Does 310 S. Lamar have accessible units?
No, 310 S. Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 310 S. Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 S. Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.

