Amenities

garage air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities parking garage

Cant find a place in Austin like this close to DT for this price. The place is fully furnished with extremely nice furniture, pots, pans, plates, etc all there. All you need is your clothes and toiletries. Place is newly built. Looking for young professional(s) who can afford and will take care of the place. Must have clean rental history and steady employment. If interested email me at marisol@lawyerforu.com or call me at 214-277-2494. Vaulted ceilings throughout.



(RLNE5218195)