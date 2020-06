Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom house just minutes from St Edwards and S. Congress!! Walk to St Edwards, S. Congress, Crux Climbing Center, Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden, Nomadic Beerworks, many restaurants and food trucks. Hardwood and tile throughout with no carpet. Huge yard! Kitchen has new quartz countertops and porcelain tile. Hall bath renovated in 2019. Owners have previously occupied, so it's been taken great care of. Updated floors, kitchen, baths and bedrooms. Available mid-July!