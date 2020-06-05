305 EAST YAGER LANE

Amenities

This sophisticated property is perfect for the professional, urban renter. Are you an outdoor enthusiast? Enjoy nearby Walnut Creek, Copperfield and Oertli parks. Love food? Enjoy the amazing restaurants within close proximity. Do you love staying active? You'll have access to an on-site aerobic/yoga room, indoor basketball gym, fitness center and resort pool. Even your pets can keep active at the expansive dog park! Interior features include: Faux Granite Countertops Microwaves Huge Walk-In Closets Washer and Dryer Ceiling Fans Nine-Foot Ceilings Built-In Shelving and Crown Molding Wood-style Floors GE Stainless Steel Appliances * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.