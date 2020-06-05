All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 305 EAST YAGER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
305 EAST YAGER LANE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:44 AM

305 EAST YAGER LANE

305 East Yager Lane · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Copperfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

305 East Yager Lane, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$983

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
yoga
This sophisticated property is perfect for the professional, urban renter. Are you an outdoor enthusiast? Enjoy nearby Walnut Creek, Copperfield and Oertli parks. Love food? Enjoy the amazing restaurants within close proximity. Do you love staying active? You'll have access to an on-site aerobic/yoga room, indoor basketball gym, fitness center and resort pool. Even your pets can keep active at the expansive dog park! Interior features include: Faux Granite Countertops Microwaves Huge Walk-In Closets Washer and Dryer Ceiling Fans Nine-Foot Ceilings Built-In Shelving and Crown Molding Wood-style Floors GE Stainless Steel Appliances * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 EAST YAGER LANE have any available units?
305 EAST YAGER LANE has a unit available for $983 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 EAST YAGER LANE have?
Some of 305 EAST YAGER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 EAST YAGER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
305 EAST YAGER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 EAST YAGER LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 EAST YAGER LANE is pet friendly.
Does 305 EAST YAGER LANE offer parking?
No, 305 EAST YAGER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 305 EAST YAGER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 EAST YAGER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 EAST YAGER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 305 EAST YAGER LANE has a pool.
Does 305 EAST YAGER LANE have accessible units?
No, 305 EAST YAGER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 305 EAST YAGER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 EAST YAGER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 305 EAST YAGER LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tree
3715 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Eleven
811 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
LINK
2409 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity