Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:37 PM

302 Genard ST

302 Genard Street · (512) 828-7074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 Genard Street, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Agents press "Lock" button when done showing to lock the home. Code to back house is the same as front door. 1940s Charmer! House is 2-1 + Detached 1-1 Guest House/Office. Open floor plan, hardwood & tile floor, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Fenced, private yard & 2 covered wood decks. 2.5 miles from UT, walk to the Triangle, close to Central Market & more. Priced for unfurnished lease. Furnished price is negotiable. **Security deposit due with application and app fee in certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Genard ST have any available units?
302 Genard ST has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Genard ST have?
Some of 302 Genard ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Genard ST currently offering any rent specials?
302 Genard ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Genard ST pet-friendly?
No, 302 Genard ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 302 Genard ST offer parking?
No, 302 Genard ST does not offer parking.
Does 302 Genard ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Genard ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Genard ST have a pool?
No, 302 Genard ST does not have a pool.
Does 302 Genard ST have accessible units?
No, 302 Genard ST does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Genard ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Genard ST does not have units with dishwashers.
