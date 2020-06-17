302 Genard ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Agents press "Lock" button when done showing to lock the home. Code to back house is the same as front door. 1940s Charmer! House is 2-1 + Detached 1-1 Guest House/Office. Open floor plan, hardwood & tile floor, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Fenced, private yard & 2 covered wood decks. 2.5 miles from UT, walk to the Triangle, close to Central Market & more. Priced for unfurnished lease. Furnished price is negotiable. **Security deposit due with application and app fee in certified funds.