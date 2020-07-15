302 Brazos Street

Amenities

Are you in the apartment hunt?



I'm Alex. I'm the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don't know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It's pretty great. And you don't have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible.



Remember that crazy startup idea you had? Making a dating app where people who dress up like furry animals can meet people who dress up like emotionally disinterested vampires? Everybody thought you were mad. Your parents, while encouraging in person, were secretly hoping you'd just go back to school and finish that journalism degree. Your friends were ready to write you off as "that friend we're going to have to buy drinks for at the bar". Well guess what suckers!



Turns out you've struck the online dating equivalent of oil! A swift $37 million dollar Series A led by Greylock Partners has put rocket fuel into your furry and vampiric dating empire, and you need a place to nap at night. This is just that place.



Apartment Amenities



Walk In Closets



Ceiling Fans In Bedrooms



Separate Walk-In Showers



Glass Mosaic Tile Backsplash



Fabric Roller Shades at All Windows



Private Terraces in Most Residences



Porcelain Tile Flooring in Bathrooms



Custom Color Accent Walls Available



Stone Package Shelf at Residence Entry



Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Sliding Glass Doors



Front-Load Washer & Dryer Provided in Every Residence



Upgraded Stainless Steel Whirlpool® Appliance Package



Recessed Lighting & Designer Track Lighting at Living Areas



10 Ft Ceilings at Living Rooms & Bedrooms in Most Residences



Side By Side Refrigerators with Through the Door Ice & Water



Relaxing Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs & Rainwater Showerheads



Granite Countertops with Undercount Sinks in Kitchen & Bathrooms



Residences Wired for Flat Panel Televisions in Living Rooms & Bedrooms



Community Amenities



Silver LEED Certified



24 Hour Media Room



Yoga Area & Sundeck



Controlled Entry Access Parking



Outdoor Fire Pit & Barbecue Lounge



Fully Outfitted Guest Suites Available



Private Garages Within Parking Garage



Spectacular Views of Downtown Austin*



Complementary Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas



Urban Oasis Rooftop Pool & Agua Lounge



Top of the Line 24 Hour Health & Fitness Center



Pet-Friendly Community with Dog Run & Dog Washing Station



Royal Blue Grocery Located in the Building with Direct Access from the Building



Uncle Julio's Fine Mexican Food Restaurant Located on the First Floor of the Building



