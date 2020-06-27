All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 301 Irma Drive Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
301 Irma Drive Unit A
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:26 PM

301 Irma Drive Unit A

301 Irma Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

301 Irma Dr, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Unit A Available 10/01/19 Dreamy Furnished Rental 10 Min North of Downtown! - Property Id: 133359

Our 1,100SF bungalow is newly renovated and is furnished to live comfortably like a real home.

Completely furnished and turnkey in every way - bring your toothbrush and that's it. All bills are paid and included in rent.

Located in the Highland neighborhood, our place is just 10 minutes north of the UT campus and downtown proper and also just 10 minutes from the Domain, Muller area and the expanded Apple Campus. Walk to a variety of restaurant and bar options.

30+ day minimum rental. Available starting 10/1/19.

House
*1,100SF 3 bed / 1 full bath house
*Part of a duplex but has *no shared walls*
*Carport parking which fits two tandem parked cars
*Minimum 30 day rental

Dining
*Fully stocked kitchen with gas range
*Seating for four
*Outdoor BBQ w seating area for four

Living
*Comfortable open concept area
*58" smart TV

Sleeping
*Two bedrooms each with a king mattress
*One bedroom has a 48" smart TV

Extras
*Office space with desk or could be a third bedroom
*Interior washer/dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133359p
Property Id 133359

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5114165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Irma Drive Unit A have any available units?
301 Irma Drive Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Irma Drive Unit A have?
Some of 301 Irma Drive Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Irma Drive Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
301 Irma Drive Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Irma Drive Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 301 Irma Drive Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 301 Irma Drive Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 301 Irma Drive Unit A offers parking.
Does 301 Irma Drive Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Irma Drive Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Irma Drive Unit A have a pool?
No, 301 Irma Drive Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 301 Irma Drive Unit A have accessible units?
No, 301 Irma Drive Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Irma Drive Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Irma Drive Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane
Austin, TX 78753
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290
Austin, TX 78724
Canyon Resort at Great Hills
8701 Bluffstone Cv
Austin, TX 78759
Walnut Park
12101 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin