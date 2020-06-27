301 Irma Drive Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill internet access

Unit Unit A Available 10/01/19 Dreamy Furnished Rental 10 Min North of Downtown! - Property Id: 133359



Our 1,100SF bungalow is newly renovated and is furnished to live comfortably like a real home.



Completely furnished and turnkey in every way - bring your toothbrush and that's it. All bills are paid and included in rent.



Located in the Highland neighborhood, our place is just 10 minutes north of the UT campus and downtown proper and also just 10 minutes from the Domain, Muller area and the expanded Apple Campus. Walk to a variety of restaurant and bar options.



30+ day minimum rental. Available starting 10/1/19.



House

*1,100SF 3 bed / 1 full bath house

*Part of a duplex but has *no shared walls*

*Carport parking which fits two tandem parked cars

*Minimum 30 day rental



Dining

*Fully stocked kitchen with gas range

*Seating for four

*Outdoor BBQ w seating area for four



Living

*Comfortable open concept area

*58" smart TV



Sleeping

*Two bedrooms each with a king mattress

*One bedroom has a 48" smart TV



Extras

*Office space with desk or could be a third bedroom

*Interior washer/dryer

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133359p

Property Id 133359



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5114165)