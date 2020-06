Amenities

Newly painted, with new air conditioners, and spruced up bathroom. This 900 sq foot apartment has high ceilings, large appointed rooms and a very big backyard. In better times, the local brewery, climbing gym, michi ramen, japanese bookstore, tawainese bakery, easy tiger and more make this is a great location--but for now, you'll enjoy the coziness of this apartment and the beautiful trees that surround it.