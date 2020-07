Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing location in the heart of the SoCo District. This home sits on a large lot and offers plenty of privacy. At 1796 sqft this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home offers plenty of space. Enjoy the views from your large back covered porch. ** GAZEBO & CORNER LOT NOT INCLUDED **

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.