Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets bike storage media room

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

300 San Antonio Street, Austin, TX 78701 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 08/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Legend has it, this building was envisioned by a distant spiritual relative of James Bond He liked his mezcal martinis stirred gently, with a little bit of spiced gusano salt on the rim. Similarly, he was a man of international mystery and intrigue who would often get caught in the middle of curiously suspicious business dealings in exotic private islands owned by oligarchs of countries with questionable human rights records. Desiring a place to record his many antics, he wanted a building that would be becoming of his unique sense of adventure. Lo and behold, this place was born! Smack in the middle of downtown Austin. Random, right? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Floor to ceiling windows Generous walk in closets with wood shelving High efficiency heating and cooling systems LEED Silver Certified One, two, and three bedroom plans On site recycling programs Open concept gourmet kitchens High efficiency heating and cooling systems One, two, and three bedroom plans LEED Silver Certified Pet Amenities Pet Friendly! Community Amenities MW cleaners Panoramic lake, hill country and city views Private garages available Smoke free environments Large Private screening room Multiple bike storage rooms with bike repair stations __________________ Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating I’m a local Austinite fluent in English, Thai, Tacos, and Apartments. I’m basically a super genius. I have dedicated my super genius powers to helping people like you find amazing places to live in Austin (and where to get the best tacos). My team and I have helped hundreds of people find amazing places to live, and I’d love to do the same for you. Please hit me up! I’m completely free to work with. [ Published 25-Aug-19 / ID 3142740 ]