Last updated August 25 2019 at 5:06 PM

300 San Antonio Street

300 San Antonio Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 San Antonio Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
300 San Antonio Street, Austin, TX 78701 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 08/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Legend has it, this building was envisioned by a distant spiritual relative of James Bond He liked his mezcal martinis stirred gently, with a little bit of spiced gusano salt on the rim. Similarly, he was a man of international mystery and intrigue who would often get caught in the middle of curiously suspicious business dealings in exotic private islands owned by oligarchs of countries with questionable human rights records. Desiring a place to record his many antics, he wanted a building that would be becoming of his unique sense of adventure. Lo and behold, this place was born! Smack in the middle of downtown Austin. Random, right? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Floor to ceiling windows Generous walk in closets with wood shelving High efficiency heating and cooling systems LEED Silver Certified One, two, and three bedroom plans On site recycling programs Open concept gourmet kitchens High efficiency heating and cooling systems One, two, and three bedroom plans LEED Silver Certified Pet Amenities Pet Friendly! Community Amenities MW cleaners Panoramic lake, hill country and city views Private garages available Smoke free environments Large Private screening room Multiple bike storage rooms with bike repair stations __________________ Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating I’m a local Austinite fluent in English, Thai, Tacos, and Apartments. I’m basically a super genius. I have dedicated my super genius powers to helping people like you find amazing places to live in Austin (and where to get the best tacos). My team and I have helped hundreds of people find amazing places to live, and I’d love to do the same for you. Please hit me up! I’m completely free to work with. [ Published 25-Aug-19 / ID 3142740 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 San Antonio Street have any available units?
300 San Antonio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 San Antonio Street have?
Some of 300 San Antonio Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 San Antonio Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 San Antonio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 San Antonio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 San Antonio Street is pet friendly.
Does 300 San Antonio Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 San Antonio Street offers parking.
Does 300 San Antonio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 San Antonio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 San Antonio Street have a pool?
No, 300 San Antonio Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 San Antonio Street have accessible units?
No, 300 San Antonio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 San Antonio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 San Antonio Street does not have units with dishwashers.

