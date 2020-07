Amenities

- This charming 2/2 loft sits in the beautiful wooded hills right off of Lake Austin, it is a truly one-of-a-kind property in Austin. It sits on a secluded lot in a gated community in Westlake Hills. The giant terrace off the living room and a great spot to unwind from a busy day. Tons of windows in this open floor plan bring lots of natural lighting. The property includes two small boat slips and a two-car garage.



(RLNE5192869)