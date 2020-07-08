2911 Kassarine Pass

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b086119085 ---- First-time rental in prime South Austin location just in time for trips to Barton Springs and upcoming ACL weekends at Zilker Park! Granite counters, SS appliances, wood flooring throughout high traffic areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Awesome entrainment space in the backyard with multiple decks with City & Greenbelt views and a hot tub! Lawn care and A/C filters included in the rent price. Hurry on this one so you don\'t miss out. Convenient Location Greeenbelt/Hiking Trails Greenbelt Views Hot Tub Rooftop Terrace W/ Downtown Views