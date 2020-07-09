All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
Last updated November 24 2019 at 7:06 PM

2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

2906 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2906 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Austin, TX 78722
Rosewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Austin, TX 78702 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 11/21/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Tired of back pain? Looking to get rich quick? Get that 10 pack abs? (6 pack is so last yeas) Looking to attract the super model partner of your dreams from those movies you like? Well, I’m hear to tell you that it’s statistically probably that none of this will happen…….. Unless…...you get a sweet new East Austin apartment. Really. Sophisticated non paid off scientists that wear white coats have concluded that this specific apartment will make all of your infomercial like dreams come true. I know, turn down your critical thinking process and your brain and come check out this new wonderful apartment in East Austin of your dreams. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Impressive collection of studios, one, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes Chef kitchens with peninsulas or islands, contemporary cabinetry, and exceptional quartz countertops Two designer selected color schemes Luxe stainless steel appliances to include French Door refrigerators Designer lighting fixtures to include artisanal pendant lighting, contemporary track lighting, and modern ceiling fans with light kits Washer and dryer provided in every home Generous walk-in closets with additional onsite storage options Glass walk-in showers Nest thermostats High-speed, fiber optic wired home Energy efficiency: Central water heater + car charging Sleek wood-style flooring ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Spacious poolscape consists of three pools, outdoor kitchen and TV lounge 12,000 s.f. for club room, Retro Game Lounge and private work spaces Social Dining and Bar Area Fitness and conditioning center with Fitness on Demand and separate yoga/pilates studio TV lounge and dining room - perfect for entertaining Off leash dog park 24-Hour package delivery lockers Limited access gates Private garages Free WiFi in common areas Adjacent to the Cap Metro Red-Line Station Steps from running, biking, and dog walking trails ----------------------------------- Working with me Hi, I’m Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. Don’t let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it’s a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We’ll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you. FInd me on the internet! Austinwithalex (dot) com [ Published 24-Nov-19 / ID 3277318 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have any available units?
2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have?
Some of 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Violet
409 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd
Austin, TX 78732
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Legends Lake Creek
10015 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78729
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin