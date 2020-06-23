All apartments in Austin
2900 W 45th St

2900 45th St · No Longer Available
Location

2900 45th St, Austin, TX 78731
Allandale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Welcome home to this updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex located in desirable Central Austin! Just off Mo-pac, this home features High Ceilings and a Ton of windows providing an abundance of natural light! Skylight in the living room/dinning/kitchen area, fireplace, ceiling fans, and tile flooring! Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, newer appliances, and large breakfast/bar island! Both bedrooms have laminate wood flooring and large windows! Fully fenced in yard, gated driveway, and bonus storage shed!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Private gated Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Central Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1950

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin!
- High Ceilings with Skylight!
- Hard Surface flooring throughout!
- Close to Downtown, right off Mo-pac!
- Large Breakfast/Bar Island.
- Large Fenced inYard.

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Cable-ready, Living Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Storage Unit, W/D In Unit, Tile Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 W 45th St have any available units?
2900 W 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 W 45th St have?
Some of 2900 W 45th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 W 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
2900 W 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 W 45th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 W 45th St is pet friendly.
Does 2900 W 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 2900 W 45th St offers parking.
Does 2900 W 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 W 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 W 45th St have a pool?
No, 2900 W 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 2900 W 45th St have accessible units?
No, 2900 W 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 W 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 W 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.
