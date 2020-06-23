2900 W 45th St

Amenities
*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Welcome home to this updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex located in desirable Central Austin! Just off Mo-pac, this home features High Ceilings and a Ton of windows providing an abundance of natural light! Skylight in the living room/dinning/kitchen area, fireplace, ceiling fans, and tile flooring! Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, newer appliances, and large breakfast/bar island! Both bedrooms have laminate wood flooring and large windows! Fully fenced in yard, gated driveway, and bonus storage shed!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Private gated Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Central Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1950
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin!
- High Ceilings with Skylight!
- Hard Surface flooring throughout!
- Close to Downtown, right off Mo-pac!
- Large Breakfast/Bar Island.
- Large Fenced inYard.
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
